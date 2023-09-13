'Never thought it would be right here' : Business reacts to Cavalcante capture

SOUTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - In terms of big news stories for this area, one nearby homeowner put a number on it.

"It's number one,” said Joseph Sivco of Phoenixville.

And for one business manager, the unexpected.

"Never thought it would be right here. That was never a thought," said store manager Jim Martin

Many kept a close eye on the ongoing manhunt, but no one knew such a big story would come to an end on a normally quiet patch of forest behind a tractor dealer.

“It's a positive thing that this finally finished and it's done and a lot of people in the neighborhood who shop here and do business here and live in this area can feel relieved it's over and done with,” Martin said.

Even as though the search progress seemed to speed up and abruptly stop, hope remained.

"It's not walking on a street or running. He's going through the woods. So I'm glad that he's in custody,” Sivco said.

And so the community can now stop counting the days.

"I knew they were gonna catch him. Because he cannot live that much in the wild, what, 13 days already?,” Sivco said.

And despite the unexpected, slightly annoying spotlight.

“Now I just kind of want it all over,” said Martin. “The media attention, it's a little... If you could do one and done it'd be great."

One business manager can count at least one sale off the coverage.

“'We saw on the news the tractors in the yard and we wanted to buy a tractor,'” said Martin. "I wasn't expecting that. That was odd."