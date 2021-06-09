HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - They're here and they're not afraid to show it.
The red-eyed party crashers are all the buzz in areas southeast of Allentown, that's for sure. The Brood 10 Cicadas have emerged, and are causing a ruckus in neighborhoods across our region for at least another two or three weeks.
The periodical cicadas come out, mate, and die in a matter of days. Then, their young fall from the trees their eggs are laid in, burrow underground and will repeat the process 17 years from now.
If you ask the homeowners, steer clear of the Haycock Township area if you like being able to hear yourself think when you walk outside. A decibel reading read as high as the low 90's.
The CDC says exposure to 94 decibels over the course of an hour can start the process of hearing loss.
"Here in Ohio they're as big as my head," said Gene Kritsky.
He's kidding, of course. That would be horrifying. What's productive is the free app Gene created to track the cicadas.
"We have 184,000 downloads of the app and today we received our half millionth photograph," Kritsky said.
A team of his colleagues at Mount St. Joseph University are approving images submitted through Cicada Safari. It helps future generations of scientists learn more about the periodical cicada and their whereabouts.
"The app will not accept a submitted photograph unless the meta-data is turned on, that is date, time, longitude, latitude. That's all we monitor," Kritsky said.
So go ahead, stare into the eyes of the future. You won't always have the chance, and hey, it's for science!