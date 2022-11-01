Bucks County has a new Chief Deputy Coroner.

Danakelly Hampton was sworn in Tuesday, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Hampton started as a forensic investigator in the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. She then worked at the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Chicago.

In June of 2017, Hampton was publicly recognized by the Cook County Board of Commissioners, when given a Commendation for her work after she identified a methamphetamine lab, alerted the proper authorities, and directed the evacuation of occupants from the building, moving them to safety.

In 2021, Hampton went to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office to aid in the backlog of cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release from the coroner's office.

She recently returned to the local area where she was tasked with turning around a fledgling Pennsylvania County Medical Examiner’s Office as the Chief of Forensic Investigations.

Hampton will be responsible for bringing the office up to date with new technologies and getting various office accreditations and staff certifications within the field of forensics, the coroner's office said.