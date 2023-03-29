QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Only around 42% of businesses in the U.S are owned by women, but on Third and Broad streets in Quakertown, it's a whole different story.

The block is dominated by women-owned businesses of all different kinds.

"I truly wasn't knowing what to expect. I figured it was probably like more men than women," said Rachel Dwinal, owner of Joy Boutique. "There are so many, awesome, powerful, strong women owners down here, so that was a really neat surprise."

Dwinal estimates it's closer to 80% female owned on the block.

"We're so involved with each other. We're always looking to help each other, we do a lot of community projects," said Liz Mosesso, owner of the boutique, Moon Rabbit Collective.

She says the level of support is uncommon: "We can relate to each other on a different level."

"It's probably the best benefit of being in Quakertown and I didn't even know it was going to be a benefit till I got here," said Rachel Austin, franchise owner of the Raw Replenish Cafe. She opened just this last September.

"They give me great ideas I should have thought of but I don't," Austin said.

"We try to share each other's messages on Instagram, try to tag each other and we do cross-promotional sales," Dwinal said.

On Friday, the block is hosting its first late-night event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with food and drinks. Every purchase at a participating store enters you in a raffle.

"The grand prize basket contains items from every single one of our businesses," Dwinal said.

"I appreciate these women," Mosesso said. "I appreciate the friendships that formed."

