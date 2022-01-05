POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council forwarded a preliminary and final land development plan for a new restaurant during its Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night.
The applicant, Pottstown Equities LLC, is seeking to demolish an existing 5,600-square-foot Friendly's restaurant and then build a 2,235-square-foot Chipotle restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive-thru.
In addition, the proposal calls for a separate 7,200-square-foot retail space at 200 Shoemaker Road and Route 100. The property is located in the borough's Highway Business zoning district.
Council considered the planning commission's recommendation which generally supported the plan but expressed environmental, transportation and site design concerns and offered recommendations to address them.
From an environmental standpoint, those recommendations include having Pottstown Equities utilize "curb cuts" or "rolled curbs" instead of "curbed soils." This change will better capture water runoff from the site's hard surfaces, the commission said.
It also recommended the developer install sidewalks on the left side of the the east entrance off Shoemaker Street and a crosswalk in front of the bypass lane and pickup lane. The commission said this would provide pedestrians with a "safe route" to reach the Chiptole site.
Other revisions to the original plan address concerns that proposed loading zone and trash enclosure locations are too far from the building. Also, garbage truck access to the trash enclosure on the property is considered severely limited.
Finally, Pottstown Equities was asked to remove 11 proposed parking spaces. The spots were deemed unwarranted by the commission, and their removal would decrease the site's impervious surface coverage and improve the site's overall circulation.
Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Jan. 10.
Soap box derby
In other business, council forwarded a request to close Wilson and State streets to hold a soap box derby. The closure will occur between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 13 and Oct. 9, 2022. March 20 and Oct. 16 were established as rain dates.
A vote is scheduled also for Monday night.