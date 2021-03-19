PERKASIE, Pa. - Sitting vacant for nearly 15 years, the former Delbar building in Perkasie, Bucks County will soon be home to 98 new apartments and 10 new town homes. That will come at a cost of nearly $20 million.
Ed Moser owns the Moser Group, the Chalfont developer working on the project. The market rate apartments will be come in studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom options.
"We do have a lot of hidden challenges when we build something like this because we don't know what the structure is underneath the ground," Moser said.
On Wednesday, the Bucks County commissioners approved a 10-year LERTA tax abatement. The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program allows developer's taxes to go up only 10% a year for 10 years until the property hits its new tax rate.
"That money helps us with the things I was describing before, the unforeseen structural problems, or things that come along with building," Moser said.
The borough has added 50 new businesses since 2013.
"It's always a good boost in my opinion to have a community that is vibrant and growing," said Perkasie Mayor John Hollenbach.
"There will be phases, this building we're gonna start on immediately. It should take us about seven months," Moser said.
The entire project should not take more than two years.
Hollenbach says he hopes the tax incentive can be used on other vacant sites around the area.