POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night.
The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
Additional improvements related to the project include a 480-square-foot patio area for outdoor dining and a reconfigured parking lot for the restaurant.
The eatery's construction is expected to be finished by fall 2023. The site is located in the borough's Highway Business District.
The project's applicant sought eight waivers. Two of those waivers involved the quantity of street and parking lot trees. In the first instance, the applicant sought the relief due to the project not impacting the existing right-of-way along Shoemaker Road or Robinson Street.
In the second instance, the applicant argued that the project would not impact a substantial portion of the site's existing area, where the current vegetation and trees will be maintained. The applicant proposed also six wall-mounted signs, including murals, and four free-standing signs related to the drive-thru.
Pottstown advised the developer that traffic improvements, consisting of a roundabout at the Shoemaker and Robinson intersection, could eventually happen.
In January, council approved another new eatery just across the entrance of the Tri-County Business Campus. Pottstown Equities LLC had received approval to raze the former Friendly's restaurant at 200 Shoemaker Road and build a 2,400-square-foot Chipotle restaurant with an outdoor seating area and associated dedicated pickup lane, as well as a separate 7,200 square feet of retail space.
Other news
On Monday night, council also adopted an ordinance to vacate and close a portion of Manatawny Street, from High Street south to the Reading Railroad tracks.
In addition, council appointed Frances Hand as emergency management coordinator, subject to Gov. Tom Wolf's approval.
Finally, the legislative body approved a request by the Red Horse Motoring Club to amend the start time of its Sept. 3 car show to 3 p.m. and to allow for food trucks.
In a separate bill on the same event, council OK'd closing a portion of East Third Street that day from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
In another street closure, council approved closing High Street between 3 and 5 p.m. for the Halloween parade, scheduled for Oct. 22 with an Oct. 29 rain date.