NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The fate of the proposed Gibraltar Rock Quarry is now in the hands of the New Hanover Township board of supervisors.
The township's planning commission has denied approval for the first phase of the quarry project off Route 73 in Montgomery County. It also made a motion to recommend the board of supervisors deny the plan.
The planning commission says the Department of Environmental Protection failed to consider how a clean-up project going on next to the quarry site would be affected by quarry operations.
The quarry owner disagrees with the findings.
The board of supervisors meets next Monday.