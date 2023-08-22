BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A councilmember in a Bucks County borough was killed in a car crash on Monday.

Laurie McHugh, vice president of New Hope Borough Council, died at the hospital after the crash around 1 p.m. in Buckingham Township, said county coroner Meredith Buck.

McHugh's Audi crashed with a tractor-trailer on Route 413, also known as Durham Road, near Upper Mountain Road, said Buckingham police.

The Audi had heavy front-end damage and the truck had moderate damage.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Police and the county district attorney's office are investigating what led to the wreck.

McHugh recently talked to 69 News for a story about a historic mansion in the borough.