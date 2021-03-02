NEW HOPE, Pa. – New Hope's historic review board took its first official look Tuesday night at a proposed 44-room riverfront hotel on North Main Street.
Developer Frank Cretella conceded that the project will be difficult to fit onto the property, but said he will work with the borough to find a solution.
"It's going to be tough," said Cretella, who owns Landmark Developers and Landmark Hospitality, both based in Jersey City, N.J. "We have to figure something out."
The property at 22 N. Main St. is currently home of Fred's Breakfast Club and The Landing Restaurant. Fred's would be demolished and the Landing would be renovated.
Architect Jeffrey Fleisher presented multiple plans to the borough's Historic Architectural Review Board. The hotel would have parking on its first floor, and two floors of rooms above.
The size of the project, in a neighborhood of mostly single-family buildings, presents a challenge.
"In terms of size, it's absolutely monstrous for that location," resident Jill Kopp said. "My concern is for the loss of green space, open space along the river bank." She suggested a group of smaller buildings instead of one large hotel.
"It just isn't appropriate," board member Kevin Kester said, citing the size of the hotel.
"We realize this is a significant application," Cretella said.
His proposal would leave two docks and a public walkway along the river, overlooking the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge.
Some board members asked if there is a way to "soften" the contrast between the proposed building and the rest of the neighborhood.
"HARB is really looking for us to pick up on the structures that are directly behind us," Cretella said, referring to historic buildings along Main Street. "It's hard to mimic a one-family home in a project like this."
Chairman Keith Voss reminded participants at the start of the meeting that the board considers only issues related to the appearance of buildings in New Hope's historic district, not zoning or planning matters. HARB makes recommendations to borough council, which makes final decisions.
Robert Wise, HARB's historic architecture consultant, said the main issue is whether the plan fits in with existing historic buildings.
HARB did not take any action Tuesday, and Cretella said his team will be at the board's April 6 meeting to get more input.
Other business
In other actions, HARB took its first look at proposed renovations of the Beaumont House, one of the original stone homes in the borough, at 21-23 W. Ferry St. No vote was taken.
"This is a quintessential Georgian stone house," said Patrick Pastella of the Alpha Genesis Design Build LLC. He said the changes proposed include a carriage-style door to the right of the home, and dormers to the rear. Alterations would match the character of the home, he said.
The first floor would remain a commercial space, with residential space on the second floor and a studio apartment. The first floor is an antique store now, Pastella said.
Finally, HARB approved a plan for mechanical barrier gates at the north end of the River House at Odette's, 274 S. River Road. Jennifer Stark, speaking for the hotel's ownership, said the gates would keep guests from entering the property via the northern driveway.
Kester abstained from that vote because of a connection with the project.