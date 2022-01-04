New Hope police search for man they say broke window at Farley's Bookshop
Photo: New Hope Borough Police Department

NEW HOPE, Pa. – New Hope Borough Police are searching for a suspect they say punched and broke a window at Farley's Bookshop on South Main Street.

Police say the suspect was wearing a green vest with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath and dark blue jeans.

The incident occurred early on New Year's Day, around 2:30 a.m., police report. They say the suspect, a white male approximately 30 years old with short dark hair and a beard, walked north on South Main Street after the incident and then turned east onto East Bridge Street, where the suspect was seen attempting to destroy another window with his elbow at Clusters Popcorn.

The suspect, who was wearing a green vest with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath and dark blue jeans, and the person accompanying him were last seen walking over the New Hope Lambertville free bridge towards Union Street in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspect or the other subject is asked to contact the New Hope Borough Police Department at 215-862-3033 or submit a tip on the Bucks Crimewatch website.

