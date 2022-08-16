QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There are new rules in place for hunters in Pennsylvania regarding the type of weapons they can use. The changes will impact four state parks in the southeastern part of the state: Evansburg, Marsh Creek, Nockamixon, and White Clay Creek Preserve.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it's an effort to increase public safety.

The rules change comes nearly two years after a man was killed by a hunter in Bucks County. 18-year-old Jason Kutt was shot and killed in a hunting accident in October of 2020. Kenneth Heller was hunting at Nockamixon State Park when he said, he thought the young man was a groundhog. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, who prosecuted the case, says the incident was instrumental in implementing these new rules.

"Jason and his girlfriend were at Nockamixon State Park just sitting by the lake enjoying the sunset, when out of nowhere, Jason was shot in the back of the head by a high-powered rifle with a 17 round, which is a round used for small game," Weintraub said.

Weintraub says Jason's parents pushed for change to increase safety. Thanks in part to those efforts, Pennsylvania state officials put new weapons rules in place. At Evansburg, Marsh Creek and Nockamixon, hunters can only use muzzleloaders, shotguns, and bows and arrows. At White Clay Creek Preserve, only muzzleloaders and bows and arrows are now allowed. Powerful center-fire and rim-fire rifles as well as handguns are no longer allowed for hunting at those parks.

"This will, at the very least, make it a little more difficult for somebody to get injured," Weintraub said. "Certainly it's a great way to honor Jason's legacy so that he was not killed in vain."

Weintraub says while the move from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is a great start, he thinks more needs to be done to prevent these types of tragedies.

"There's always going to be an inherent danger for non-hunters during hunting season," Weintraub said. "I think that there needs to be a way to either separate the times during which hunters and non-hunters can use the park or separate the seasons during which hunters and non-users can use the park."

Full text of the policy has been posted to the PA Bulletin website.