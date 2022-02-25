HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. | Additional information about the Bucks Co. plane crash that killed 2 people is arising from neighbors, about what the plane was doing moments before the crash.
We're also slowly starting to learn more about the aircraft itself, a 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza.
The plane itself can hold up to 5 passengers plus a pilot, though only 2 were in the plane when it came down Thursday night.
Both lives were unfortunately taken.
"I saw it going down behind the houses here and I heard the thud," said neighbor Robert Montgomery.
Montgomery witnessed the last few seconds of the flight that crashed into a Hilltown Township neighborhood Thursday.
He says he had just gotten home from work when he looked up and heard unusual sounds coming from the 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft.
"He kind of came back down, the engine came back and he did a drop and a loop around, and it looked like he lost control of the plane," he commented.
He immediately yelled to his wife inside to call 911. He wasn't the only one on the block to do so.
"Through Bucks County 911, a tremendous amount of calls that came in," said Lieutenant Christian Browne.
Crews responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
"They arrived on scene and found the plane fully engulfed in flames," said Browne.
Browne, who was keeping the scene secured Friday, was one of the responding officers.
"This is sadly my second in 30 years, fortunately we don't get a lot of plane crashes but its usually a tragic ending, unfortunately," Browne noted.
The FAA and NTSB are the primary investigators, they say both men on board died. The flight had departed from Doylestown Airport, en route to Gunden Airport in Perkasie.
"We consider him a hero in putting the plane down in this intersection instead of into one of the homes," said Browne.
The autopsies are scheduled for Saturday, and the coroner isn't releasing victim IDs at this time.