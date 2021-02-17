PERKASIE, Pa. - Answering the call to help fight crime just became as simple as answering the door.
"It's just going to make our jobs much easier," begins Perkasie Police Chief Robert Schurr.
Chief Schurr is stepping up security, by asking neighbors to sign up to let them know if they have security cameras.
"As you know, with the amount of technology now, everybody's got a camera somewhere," he says.
And the police want to use those cameras, to catch the bad guys.
So, the Perkasie Borough Police Department is asking its residents and businesses to go to a link on its website and let them know if they have any kind of video surveillance.
Chief Schurr says he wants to make sure people know Big Brother isn't watching your video. The police won't actually have access to anybody's camera system.
"All it is, is basically a locator for us to know who's got cameras in the particular area, so if we have criminal activity in a certain area, we can actually pull up this pin map, see if there were cameras in that area," the chief explains.
It's completely voluntary, and the chief says just a few hours into the new program, they've already had people sign up.
"We're hopeful that as many people as we can get would be beneficial to us - not just beneficial to us, but to the community as well."
Hopefully, helping police cut down on the time it takes to solve a crime, and maybe even cutting down on crime altogether.
And that's something that has a nice ring to it.