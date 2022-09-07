POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new butcher shop and deli in Pottstown says it won't be able to hold its grand opening after all.

The owners of Better on the Bone posted early Wednesday that unexpected charges from a POS (point of sale) equipment company have drained their bank account. The equipment takes credit, debit and other forms of payment.

The butcher shop opened in the 400 block of High Street in July, and was set for a grand opening as a full-service butcher and deli on Wednesday.

The social media post says the company, which is actually the second they've hired, won't take back the equipment.

"My wife and I are so upset, we worked so hard to get this far and now we are beside ourselves," the post says.

An article published over the weekend says the couple, Mark and Dottie Spillane, renovated and opened the shop after becoming homeless and living in a tent city in Norristown for several months during the pandemic.