SOUTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Police have a new perimeter set up in northern Chester County as they continue their search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

The new perimeter has officers lining Rt. 100 and Ridge Rd. in South Coventry Township. It's nothing like Steve Uhlig and his family have ever seen before.

"It's just been helicopters overhead all night, all day. Police presence everywhere. I've never seen anything like it," said Uhlig.

It was just after 1 a.m. Tuesday that Uhlig and other homeowners in the area got a reverse 911 call telling them Cavalcante is now armed. That call said in part "Cavalcante is armed with a weapon.

"Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors."

Police said that weapon is a rifle Cavalcante stole from a person's garage.

"Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it," said Lt. Col. George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police.

We spoke with Bob Hechler, who lives in Kennett Square near where the search was taking place last week. Now police are surrounding South Coventry Township where he works.

"Now we do know he has a firearm, so it's taken it to a whole different level now. So everybody's just got to be on the lookout, be vigilant, and just take precautionary measures," said Hechler.

Uhlig said he is taking every measure he can to keep his family safe.

"We're just keeping our doors locked and we do have a household firearm for home protection, and we hope we don't have to pull it out," said Uhlig.

Uhlig's kids are staying inside too, with the Owen J. Roberts School District closed due to the search. Everyone is hoping Cavalcante does not find a way to slip past police again.

"Hopefully sometime today or this evening they'll be able to put him into custody and this whole thing will be over," said Uhlig.

State Police are reminding people, given the fact he now has a gun, if you do see Cavalcante do not approach him, just notify police. The reward for any information leading to his capture is currently $25,000.