NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele has released a statement announcing measures to secure the sanctity of the election, including a new tip line that has been established to report any election ballot issues or suspicious activities around the boxes.
The 11 secure ballot drop-off boxes become operational Saturday, Oct. 3, and the four satellite locations will become operational next Saturday, Oct. 10.
Steele also noted that the ballot drop-off boxes and satellite locations will be under surveillance.
Authorities say, anyone who sees someone attempting to break into the boxes, delivering multiple ballots, damaging the boxes or otherwise doing something suspicious or criminal is asked to immediately call the Election Tip Line at 610-292-2020.
“Today I want to reassure Montgomery County residents that we will use all means to make certain we have a safe, secure and valid election here in Montgomery County, for both in-person voting on Election Day and for voting by dropping off completed paper ballots between now and Nov. 3,” said DA Steele. “If the facts and evidence warrant it, we will prosecute anyone who attempts to interfere with this election.”
Spread throughout Montgomery County, the 11 ballot drop-off locations are in Cheltenham, Conshohocken, Lansdale, Lower Merion, Norristown, Pottstown, Royersford, Skippack, Upper Dublin, Upper Frederick and Upper Moreland.
The location addresses, instructions and hours for drop off can be found on the county’s website.
On Election Day itself on Nov. 3rd, a team of prosecutors and detectives will be available for referral and to respond to complaints. “This election season has been extremely contentious and discordant, with all sorts of rhetoric. There have been allegations that there will be election irregularities, and while we don’t expect any, we are ready to assist in protecting the integrity of our electoral system—as we do for every election,” said Steele.
First Assistant District Attorney Edward F. McCann, Jr., will head the team of Assistant District Attorneys and Montgomery County Detectives who will work with federal, state, county and local law enforcement, as well as other government officials, to protect access to and the integrity of the Nov. 3rd election.
Reported violations of election laws will be investigated, and if appropriate, prosecuted.
In addition, the District Attorney’s Office will work with the United States Attorney’s Office to deter electoral corruption and will refer any federal violations to the U.S. Attorney.
On Election Day, any potential problem should be reported to First Assistant McCann at the tip line 610-292-2020 or by email at emccann2@montcopa.org.
The District Attorney’s Office can also be reached through the County Radio Room at 610-275-1222.