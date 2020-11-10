DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - As state health officials warn Pennsylvanians of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, counties across the state are following suit.
Bucks County officials held a news conference Tuesday morning, warning people to follow simple steps to help prevent the spread of the virus, and discussing their response to the resurge in cases.
"Here we go again. This may be a little tougher this time," said Diane Marseglia, chair of the county commissioners. "We've gotta hunker down, put our masks back on until we can get through this part of the COVID epidemic."
Trucks moved in and out of a new warehouse near Doylestown, built to store personal protective equipment. The PPE is being distributed across the county as the next wave of cases is clear.
Bucks County health officials said there's some good and bad news.
The bad: the county set a single-day record on Friday with 161 new cases, surpassing numbers in April.
But the good:
"Because of the low number of deaths, it's obvious that it's not in the nursing home and there's not older people with pre-existing conditions getting the virus," said Gene DiGirolamo, county commissioner.
They believe this means it's younger people and the general public getting the virus.
Though, some say there's no immediate concern to schools, businesses, or restaurants.
They say if you wear a mask, there will be no need for a shutdown or closures.
So now the question, what next?
"Today, yesterday and this Thursday, we are doing a large PPE distribution. We have ordered hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment that range from N95 masks and surgical masks, gloves, face shields, disposable gowns," said Scott Forster, director of emergency services for the county.
Gov. Tom Wolf warned months back about superspreader events, like holiday parties, weddings and other celebrations.
Thanksgiving is now less than three weeks away.
"You're going to need to get creative and show your love in a different way," said Marseglia.
"Do a self-assessment and if you're not feeling well, don't go. You wouldn't want to expose your family or the elderly people in your family to the virus, so stay home if you're sick," said Forster.
Officials did say that they feel like they have a way better grip on the pandemic this time around compared to months ago, when the virus first came to the U.S.
They say the biggest reminder for folks is to not become complacent as we round out 2020.