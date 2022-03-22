NEWTOWN, Pa. - The owner of the Newtown Athletic Club is suing a congressional candidate over her claims about the Capitol riot.
Jim Worthington claims he was defamed by Ashley Ehasz, who's running to become the representative for Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.
It stems from a post on her website, where Worthington claims she called him a "major funder of buses from Bucks County to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol."
That post has since been taken down.
Worthington did organize a trip to attend the Trump rally before the riot on Jan. 6, but he says no one in that group "was near the Capitol entrance when the riot took place."
Worthington wants $50,000 in damages.
"This is a frivolous lawsuit by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick's friend and donor to intimidate Ashley," the Ehasz campaign said in a statement.
"She has been standing up to bullies like Mr. Worthington her entire life and remains focused on her campaign to defeat Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and fight for the priorities of families in Bucks and Montgomery counties he continues to ignore."