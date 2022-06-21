NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A 26-year-old man is accused of messaging young girls on social media to ask them for naked photos.
Ryan Corcoran, of Andover, Sussex County, New Jersey, is facing felony charges related to child pornography, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Corcoran messaged two sisters, ages 11 and 12, who live in Montgomery County to try to get them to send sexually explicit photos, and he sent naked photos of himself, the DA said in a news release Tuesday.
The messages in April started on TikTok, then moved to text messages.
The girls' father found out and reported it to county detectives, the DA said. Investigators were able to trace the number to Corcoran, who used a program to hide his true phone number.
District Attorney Kevin Steele said this incident shows parents need to be extra vigilant.
“This defendant was reaching out to random young girls on a social media platform and soliciting them to take photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses, clearly creating child pornographic images,” Steele said, in the news release. “This is another example that there are predators out there on the internet trying to take advantage of young innocent children."
Corcoran is facing child pornography charges, as well as unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications device.
He's out on $50,000 cash bail.