SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County have arrested a driver for causing a fatal crash in September.

Nicholas Faxon, 27, is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, as well as a stop sign violation, in the crash on Sept. 4, 2022, said Springfield Township police.

Faxon, of Frenchtown, New Jersey, was involved in the fatal crash around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412, police said.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.