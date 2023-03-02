PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal authorities say a Pennsylvania man admits packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter into a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida.

A judge on Thursday has denied bail for 40-year-old Marc Muffley of Lansford.

Prosecutors say he fled the Lehigh Valley airport on Monday when he heard his name paged and feared being arrested.

During a court hearing Thursday held over videoconference, a defense lawyer suggested the one-time construction worker only wanted to set fireworks off on a Florida beach. But the judge says he knew the items were prohibited on the flight.