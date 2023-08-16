RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - We are learning new details about a pedestrian incident that closed all lanes of Route 309 in Springfield Township on Monday morning.

Police say a 49-year-old Quakertown man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Rt. 309 SB in Springfield Township.

It happened just after 5 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 48-year-old Allentown man. He was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police report.

According to the report, the driver was in the right SB lane when the pedestrian entered the lane and was struck.

The status of the pedestrian is unknown.

Police say the area was dark with no street lights when the crash occurred.

The police report did not list any charges against the driver.