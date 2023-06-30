POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A accidental cooking fire on East High Street Friday afternoon left no one injured, Pottstown Fire Chief Frank Hand said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the three-story twin home at 438 and 440 East High Street. According to Hand, the damage was confined to a third-floor unit on the 440 side of the building.

Firefighters said that someone inside the unit unsuccessfully tried use an extinguisher to put out the flames before they entered. The firefighters managed to contain the fire there, meaning the unit's residents were the only people displaced from the entire building.

The first floor of the building houses the Alternative Counseling Association, a substance abuse rehabilitation facility. It was not affected by the fire, Hand said.

To help prevent future kitchen fires in Pottstown, Hand has some simple advice: "Make sure you're in the room if you're cooking."