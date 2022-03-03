PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection referenced a famous line from "Seinfeld" in announcing the seizure of 12 cans of liquid ecstasy this week.
While inspecting international express delivery parcels on Wednesday, CBP officers encountered a shipment that consisted of 12 liter-sized cans labeled as “Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup," according to a news release from CBP.
The cans, which were shipped from the Netherlands, appeared to be leaking a purple liquid. Officers used an elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the cans’ contents as MDMA hydrochloride, according to the news release. MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphatemine) is a synthetic commonly known as ecstasy.
According to the DEA, MDMA, also known as molly, is a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. It is abused as a party drug and is sometimes mixed with other, more dangerous chemicals, such as methamphetamine or ketamine that could lead to accidental overdoses.
CBP officers seized the liquid MDMA, which weighed 11 kilograms, or 24 pounds, 4 ounces, and secured the 12 leaky cans in plastic containers, the CBP said. The shipment was destined to an address in Miami.
In announcing the seizure, the CBP referenced a famous "Seinfeld" line, "no soup for you."
An investigation continues.
CBP seized or disrupted an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States during fiscal year 2021.