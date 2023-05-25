QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday night's meeting of the Quakertown Community School Board, business administrator Dawn Young presented the 2023-24 proposed final budget.
Like every other school district in Pennsylvania, Quakertown must deal with the big unknowns: the Pennsylvania Department of Education subsidies for basic education funding and special education funding.
They likely will remain unknowns until after the June 30 deadline for the school district budget, so Young said she assumed there will be no increases in school funding for next school year.
Young pointed to a net revenue decrease of $146,895 from the May 11 proposed budget, which was largely the result of eliminating a 2% tax increase. Expenditures were also reduced by $89,188, mostly due to a $1,614,252 reduction in salaries and benefits. The $3,690,599 deficit reported in the May 11 budget increased to $3,748,306, according to Superintendent Bill Harner.
The budget highlights according to Young are no real estate tax increase and total new salaries and benefits increasing by $1,000,000.
The board will vote to adopt the final 2023-24 budget June 8.
Transition planning
Jerica Keoseyan, assistant principal for The Academy, delivered a report on the transition planning across grade levels and programs in the district.
The objectives, she stated, are to strengthen transition activities for students as they move through each grade, from fifth to ninth grades, and continue student focused opportunities to learn/experience their next transition.
Keoseyan pointed out that 23% of Quakertown students will transition to a new building next year.
Multi-purpose field
After several public comments in favor, the board unanimously approved the construction of a multi-purpose field at the Sixth Grade Center to be used for baseball, soccer and other athletic options. Estimated costs for the project are $5,898,750.
Board treasurer
The school board voted to appoint Dawn Young, business administrator, as board treasurer for a one-year term beginning July 1, 2023, with no compensation for the position and to be bonded in the amount of $20,000.00. The board treasurer's term expires June 30, 2024.
UBCTS budget
After nearly one hour of discussion, the school directors unanimously approved the 2023-24 Upper Bucks County Technical School budget of $11,956,247.16 with a single capital project of $44,000.
Technology lease
The four-Year tax-exempt technology lease with Univest Capital for the acquisition of Clear Touch panels, IMAX studio equipment, Chromebooks, workstations, laptops, and desktops was approved by the board, subject to solicitor review. The 2023-24 technology lease will be $900,000 with four annual payments of $225,000.
The administration asked the board to approve the technology lease with Univest Capital earlier than the final budget approval due to the volatility of the current interest rate market. This means the board is committing to the lease for the 2023-24 school year and cannot cut it from the budget.
Other approvals
A memorandum of understanding between Quakertown Community School District and Head Start grantee/pre-K provider/private agency was approved.
In addition, the board approved the contract between Bucks County Intermediate Unit #22 and Quakertown Community School District for the 2023-24 school year special education services. The total projected cost is $4,924,390.