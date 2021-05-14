POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The past year has been a wild ride which is why the rides at the North Coventry Township Fire Company's fair were a welcome sight, sound and experience in Chester County Thursday night.
"This is the best thing they ever could've done, is bring this back," said CJ Mayes from Pottstown.
"It's just nice to finally get out of the house and have some fun with the kids," said Katrina Lucas from Birdsboro.
The Norco Fire Company puts on an annual fair at the end of June/early July and that's still happening but the group decided to also put together a mini-carnival to give the community a week of fun.
"Just something for people to do, get them out and about,” said Randy Whalen, president of the Norco Fire Company.
People spent the night riding, playing and eating but there was a new addition to the classic carnival attractions.
"A lot of hand sanitizer, which is nice with all the kids touching things," said Lucas. "It's nice to clean their hands after every ride."
The fair seemed to be as much fun for the workers as it was the kids.
"I'm very happy to be back," said Stephen Swika, owner of Swika Amusements. "I love what I do. I love to see these kids smiling and laughing."
Swika says his business was shuttered for more than a year. He's thrilled to be back but he's not necessarily better than ever.
"I didn't realize how out of shape I was until I started putting the stuff up the other day and I've been sore for three days," said Swika, "but it's well worth it to get back out here."
Some people called the fair a kickoff carnival to summer and to a new chapter.
"It feels normal again," said Lucas.
The fair runs through Sunday, May 16 on the fire company grounds at 144 W. Schuylkill Road, Pottstown.