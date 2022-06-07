NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say a 56-year-old man was killed during an overnight shooting in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood are investigating the shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Noble Street in Norristown.
The victim was identified as Stephan Bates, 56, of Norristown. Police found Bates dead on the sidewalk around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say initial indications are that Bates was shot multiple times late Monday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.