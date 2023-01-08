NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022.

The defendants were taken into custody on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Harris County, Texas by U.S. Marshals.

The investigation began on December 17, 2022, when the Norristown Police responded to a report of a deceased male under the Stony Creek Bridge.

The deceased male had no identification on him at the time of his discovery. An autopsy on the body found that the male died of blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

Using a fingerprint reader, detectives were able to identify the deceased male as 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. and determined that Velazquez-Cardona had been reported missing by his brother after he didn’t return home on December 16, 2022.

Video footage was later found showing Galo-Ponce filling up the victim’s Nissan Altima. Phone records from Gonzalez-Mungai’s cellphone show that the phone was in the vicinity at the time of the murder, then moved to the King of Prussia gas station before traveling through Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and into Texas.

Galo-Ponce and Gonzalez-Munguia will be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges.