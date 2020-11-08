NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Norristown police have arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm that occurred in Philadelphia, officials say.
According to a press release by the Norristown Police Department, on Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m., police received information that Mr. Malcolm Coleman, 26, was in the 200 block of Franklin Street.
In addition to aggravated assault, Mr. Coleman was also wanted for a probation violation in Montgomery County.
According to Philadelphia Police officials, Mr. Coleman was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Mr. Coleman, who stands 6'7" tall and weighs 235 pounds, was located by officers standing near his car in front of a residence on Franklin Street.
Officials say, the first officer on scene, Sean Gallagher, approached Mr. Coleman and engaged him in conversation in order to give time for other officers to arrive.
After a short time, more officers responded and then attempted to safely take Mr. Coleman into custody. At that point, Officer Gallagher told Mr. Coleman that he was being arrested.
According to police, Officer Gallagher tried to grab Mr. Coleman's arm. Officer Gallagher reported that Mr. Coleman immediately resisted being taken into custody while quickly backing away and reaching for his waistband.
Mr. Coleman repeatedly told officers that he's "not going back to jail" as he violently tried to escape.
Officers deployed a taser which caused Mr. Coleman to fall to the ground. Mr. Coleman quickly regained his footing and continued to resist being taken into custody, police say.
Bystander video depicts a small part of the encounter. The video shows several officers surrounding Mr. Coleman while attempting to place him into handcuffs.
Mr. Coleman can be seen pulling away from officers and refusing to allow himself to be handcuffed. While Mr. Coleman was still resisting officers attempts to place him into handcuffs, Officer Gallagher can be seen striking Mr. Coleman twice in the head, police say.
Mr. Coleman was eventually taken into custody and found to be in possession of cocaine. Officers transported Mr. Coleman to municipal hall and immediately called for medics to treat Mr. Coleman for a laceration to his head.
The statement reads, The Norristown Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct and will take all appropriate steps to ensure that our standards are upheld. All use of force by our officers is thoroughly investigated. Along with bystander video, police body camera footage, witness interviews, and police reports will also be reviewed.
Officer Gallagher has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.