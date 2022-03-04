NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for help tracking down a man wanted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Tymeir Henderson, 27, of East Pleasant Street in Philadelphia for a murder and shooting in Norristown.
It happened on February 27 around 4:00 p.m. outside of a home in the 700 block of Chain Street.
Norristown Police say Henderson is accused of killing 28-year-old Dyon Thompson and shooting Quadir Miller.
Officials say Miller called 911 to report that he had been shot in the back and his brother, Dyon Thompson, had been shot multiple times.
Officers say they arrived at the scene to find Miller and Thompson in an alley behind the residence. Both men were taken to Paoli Hospital, where Thompson was pronounced dead.
Miller was treated for a gunshot wound to the back.
An investigation revealed that Thompson was visiting the Chain Street home to speak with the mother of his daughter, who is currently pregnant with Henderson's child.
Witnesses of the shooting say multiple shots were fired by Henderson following the visit, as Thompson began walking towards the car where Miller was waiting for him. The bullets hit both Thompson and Miller.
Police say Henderson fled from the scene on foot.
Henderson is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is black, stands 5'6" and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
If you know where Henderson is or spot him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.