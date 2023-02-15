NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County mom is facing charges after authorities say her sons found and played with her gun, and one of them took the weapon to school.

Jasmin Devlin, 30, of Norristown, turned herself in to police Wednesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, said the county district attorney in a news release.

Authorities say Devlin's 6-year-old son found her loaded handgun in a dresser in her room on the evening of Feb. 8. Her 10-year-old son took the bullets out of the gun and pointed the weapon at his brother, pretending to shoot him.

The 6-year-old told detectives that in the middle of the night, he went back into the bedroom and put the gun in his backpack, then took it to school the next morning, the DA said.

On Feb. 9, Norristown police were called to Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School after a group of children told the secretary that the boy had been showing kids on the bus a gun and bullets.

That's when the secretary found the gun in the boy's backpack and called police, the DA said.

Investigators later determined the gun was straw purchased, meaning it was bought by someone else for Devlin. The gun buyer, 33-year-old Joseph Rudnitskas, was arrested in April 2022 and is awaiting trial on felony charges related to illegally purchasing and selling four guns, including the one in this case, officials say.

The DA praised the students who reported the gun right away and the school secretary for acting quickly.

Devlin was arraigned on $50,000 unsecured bail, with a condition of no contact with children.