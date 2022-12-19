N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It is a winter wonderland inside the Carnival of Lights in North Coventry Township. From food to games, organizers said it is the biggest event of the year at the Norco Fire Company.
In its third year, the carnival has more lights, rides and special effects. Bill George is overseeing the whole operation with 37 different computerized controllers.
"All choreographed to music," George said. "It's all computerized."
Organizers said there are around 500,000 lights, and it takes around two months to set up the whole display.
"We're getting overwhelmed this year," George said. "People are coming in. They're really enjoying themselves."
Erin Nivile just moved to the area with her family. They were checking it out for the first time.
"A great night out with the family," Nivile said. "The kids had fun with the rides and all of the lights."
Nivile's son Callen walked away with a stuffed Pokémon. He said the rides were his favorite part.
"I really like the spinning one," he said.
It was not over without visiting Santa, though.
"I think the Santa visit was my favorite part seeing the kids, their faces light up," Nivile said.
The fun is not stopping, with the carnival running through Jan. 1.
"We'll be back next year, hopefully on a warmer night," said Nivile.