N. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Two police officers in Chester County were recognized for their efforts to save a woman from a burning apartment building.

North Coventry Township officers Vic Machese and Andrew Templin were honored during a cookout on Sunday.

The officers were the first to respond to a massive fire at Ashwood Apartments in July 2020.

They battled heavy smoke and flames to get to a woman who was trapped on the third floor.

"I had passed out at the top of the stairway," said Barbara Grosvenor, who survived after being rescued from the burning building. "While I was there, I knew I was going to die, you know? But, as soon as I closed my eyes, I opened my eyes and I saw Vic coming up and then I saw Andrew coming up."

Both officers were able to carry her down three flights of stair and to safety.

They say they're "blessed" to have built a bond with the woman and her family.