HATFIELD, Pa. - Every weekday in the North Penn School District, kids line up to get on the bus.

With a quick wave, the kids on bus 6 are headed to Oak Park Elementary School.

And while parents are left at the curb and left out of the bus trip banter, a new app called "Here Comes the Bus" allows them to monitor the ride.

"I have added my son to it using his student ID," said parent Kanchan Singh.

Singh says the app tells him if his son Advik is on the bus and when it gets within a mile of the bus stop.

"It saves a lot of time. This has been very helpful for us, especially in this cold winter," said Singh.

North Penn paid for the app program with grant money and has been using it on all 128 of its buses for about a week.

District officials say before the app a lot of parents would call to see if the buses were running on time.

"When we launched just the first day I would say our phone calls cut down by about 50% at least and every day as that goes along the phone calls become less and less," said Dennis Ryan, District Director of Transportation.

Oak Park Principal Jonathan Winkle says by keeping parents informed, the focus can be on getting the kids ready for the day.

"We truly believe that the bus ride to school is that first step getting into the school and we want to make it the best experience possible for our kids," said Winkle.

And just so the parents don't feel like they are totally missing out on the on-board fun, Winkle posts a weekly selfie of the bus rides on his Twitter page.