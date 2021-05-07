LANSDALE, Pa. - A video shot on a student's cell phone has gone viral. It shows two female students allegedly attacking a female Muslim student in the lunchroom at North Penn High School in Lansdale.
It shows the girls yelling racial slurs and profanities as they rip her hijab off her head. The North Penn School District says it's investigating the fight, but many in the community say the school did not do enough to prevent it or to help the victim afterward.
The district has apologized and said they could have done a better job in helping the student retrieve her hijab.
Some feel it's inexcusable. A protest was held Friday afternoon outside the school and a change.org petition is circulating demanding the school treat the situation as a hate crime.
"NPSD is committed to providing a safe and equitable learning environment for students of all races, cultures and religion," the district said in a statement.
"We remain vigilant in this pursuit and condemn behaviors that do not align with these principles. The investigation into the altercation remains in process and security video has been reviewed and shared with local authorities as part of our efforts."
Police are also looking at the videos and asking for witnesses to come forward.