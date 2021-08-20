Elementary school students at Montgomery County's largest school district will have to mask up when they start the school year.
North Penn's school board voted Thursday night to implement an indoor mask mandate at all of the district's 13 elementary schools.
Masks will be required for those students regardless of the rate of community spread.
Masks are recommended for secondary students when that rate reaches low or moderate levels. They're required for secondary students when the rate is substantial or high.
Right now, the district is in the substantial category.