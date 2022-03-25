Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced the arrest of 15-year-old Jayden Luis Denizard on charges related to the March 14 homicides of two teens in Easton.
Denizard has been charged as an adult with the crimes of Criminal Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Homicide, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of Firearm By A Minor, and related offenses according to authorities.
The defendant was arraigned Friday morning by Magisterial District Judge Susan Hutnik, and was remanded to the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center without bail, officials say.
On March 14, shortly before 4 p.m., officers from the Easton Police Department say they responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a male in the front driver seat of a white BMW SUV parked on the north side of the street.
The male, later identified as 17-year-old D’Andre Snipes, was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second male located in the front passenger seat, identified as 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa, was also shot, and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek ruled the manner of both deaths as a homicide caused by gunshot wounds according to officials.
This matter remains under active investigation by the Easton Police Department, they say.