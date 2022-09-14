NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Questions about deadlines or voting in the upcoming election?

Officials in Montgomery County are planning a telephone town hall to give information and answer questions.

It's set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

County leaders and election officials will go over how to register to vote, applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot, polling locations, poll workers and more.

The public can then ask voting-related questions.

Register online for the town hall. Those who sign up will be called shortly before the event begins.

The midterm election is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 24.