HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - It was a 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed in Hilltown Township, Bucks County Thursday night. It took the lives of two individuals and shook an entire neighborhood.
Officials tell us it was flying from Doylestown Airport and was headed to Gunden Airport in Perkasie just before 5 p.m.
The plane went down and crashed in the area of Victoria and Brittany Lanes, right in the middle of a development.
"A lot of people have never seen anything like that occur here," said Hilltown Police Lieutenant Christian Brown. "There was a tremendous amount of calls that came in."
Officials say the plane was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene and neighbors had gathered to learn what had happened.
"There were people lining the streets, the tree line and stuff, everyone in the neighborhood came out," Brown said.
Many are amazed the pilot was able to keep it contained to one area, only striking a commercial truck that was parked along the curb.
"We consider him a hero putting this down in the intersection rather than one of the homes, and there's a school nearby as well," Brown said.
The NTSB and FAA are handling the investigation.
We cannot release the victims' names until the Bucks County Coroner confirms that information.