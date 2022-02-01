DREXEL HILL, Pa. – New details are emerging about a medical helicopter crash that was carrying a patient to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but crashed in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary aviation accident report about the Jan. 11 crash that left the pilot seriously injured. The two medical crewmembers and the patient were not injured, according the report.
A witness who the report said describes himself as "an aviation enthusiast" said his attention was drawn to the accident helicopter because it was "very low and louder than normal" and that the "tone" of the rotors was unfamiliar.
According to the witness, the helicopter was "in a nose-down attitude … far less than 1,000 feet above the ground … [and] rotating around its longitudinal axis."
A home doorbell camera captured the last second of flight as the helicopter appeared level in the frame, in a slight nose-up attitude, as it impacted the ground and then disappeared from view, the NTSB report said.
It also said the flight nurse and flight medic were interviewed by a Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector. According to the flight medic, the flight was routine, and they were within 10 minutes of landing at the CHOP heliport.
He and the flight nurse were out of their seats treating the patient when a loud "bang" was heard, according to the FAA interview. The helicopter banked sharply right and continued into a right roll, the medic said, and it rolled inverted, perhaps multiple times.
He and the nurse were "pinned to the ceiling," the medic told investigators, and internal communication was lost. The helicopter was leveled, the patient was secured, and the crewmembers secured themselves in their seats as they braced for landing.
The pilot made himself available for interview, the NTSB report said, but the interview was postponed due to his medical condition.
The helicopter was examined at the accident site and all major components were accounted for at the scene, investigators reported. They also stated there was a strong odor of fuel and evidence of fuel spillage.
The NTSB report said that the wreckage was recovered to an aircraft recovery facility in Clayton, Delaware, for further examination.