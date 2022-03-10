HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The scene in one Hilltown Township, Bucks County neighborhood looks much different Thursday than it did two weeks ago.
On that day, a 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza crashed at the intersection of Brittany and Victoria Lanes. Two people inside the plane were left dead and residents were left with questions.
The NTSB released a preliminary report giving some details about what happened that tragic night.
The pilot and owner was 55-year-old Brian Filippini of Philadelphia. He had just successfully finished a commercial pilot written exam. The next step, was the practical exam. That flight on February 24 was supposed to be preparation for the exam.
The NTSB says Filippini and his flight instructor, 74-year-old Alfred Piranian of Chalfont, Bucks County, took off from Doylestown Airport just before 4:30 p.m. About a half-hour later, the plane was performing maneuvers at about 2,000 feet when it entered a left spin. That's when things took a turn.
The plane descended from the sky, and crashed only yards from a home at the intersection. The Beechcraft caught fire, and the cockpit and cabin became engulfed.
Filippini and Piranian both died of multiple blunt injuries in the crash, according to the coroner's report.
When the NTSB puts out its final report, we'll have more details on what brought the plane down. However, those reports can take up to two years before being complete.