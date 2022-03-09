HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The NTSB released its preliminary report Wednesday on the plane that crashed into a Hilltown Township, Bucks County neighborhood last month.
According to the report, the plane's owner, 55-year-old Brian Filippini of Philadelphia, was flying at about 2,000 feet when the plane entered a left spin and descended into the intersection of Brittany and Victoria Lanes, killing both men on board.
The report said the plane's flight controls were intact at the time of the crash.
The NTSB's final report will determine the official cause of the crash. That report could take as long as two years to be completed.