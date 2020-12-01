MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. - The National Weather Service on Tuesday determined a small tornado touched down in Montgomery County as a line of severe storms packing high winds and heavy rain moved across the Northeast.
The EF-0 twister was packing 70 mph winds as it cut a 100-yard path through Montgomeryville on Monday afternoon, forecasters said.
During the span of about one minute, forecasters said the tornado tossed some wooden picnic benches and tables outside a restaurant a few hundred feet, breaking a window.
The circulation also pulled air-handling equipment from a roof, tore off siding, twisted metal poles, damaged the entranceway to a hotel and uprooted trees.
As the tornado “continued to travel in a northeasterly direction, the circulation slowly weakened,” forecasters said.
There were no reports of injuries.
69 News meteorologists say it's rare to see a tornado in November. Montgomery County only has two recorded November tornadoes since 1950, while the Lehigh Valley has only seen one.
