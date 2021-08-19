PERKASIE, Pa. - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in southeastern Pennsylvania shortly after midnight Thursday.
A storm survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, Montgomery County to Silverdale/Perkasie in Bucks County around 12:30 a.m., the NWS said.
The NWS said it hopes to have the details released Thursday evening or Friday morning.
The State College NWS office says an EF-0 tornado touched down near West Main Street and Broad Street in Valley View, Schuylkill County, around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday.
The tornado was on the ground for under a minute. A few apple trees were downed, and a few roofs were damaged.
Estimated winds were 65 mph and the estimated path length was 75 yards.
The NWS also said a tornado touched down in Tilden Township around 9 p.m. The office did not release information about that twister's strength or the path that it took, adding that it hopes to provide additional details Thursday evening.
