MT. HOLLY, N.J. - Strong storms moved through the region Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred collided with very humid air.
While the damage wasn't as severe and widespread as the storms that produced almost a dozen tornadoes at the end of July, torrential rain caused flooding in some spots and a tornado appears to have touched down in Bucks County.
The National Weather Service's Mt. Holly office said there was likely a tornado in the Perkasie area around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, based on apparent tornado debris signature on the radar.
That's also around the time the fire department reported wires down in the area.
Just before that, after the storm moved through Montgomery County, downed trees and wires and some damage to homes was reported in Franconia Township, in the Souderton area. The NWS said there was possible tornado damage.
A tornado warning was issued shortly before 12:30 a.m. through 1:15 a.m. Thursday for that part of Montgomery County, as well as much of Upper Bucks County and into western Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
The NWS is expected to have crews surveying the damage on Thursday.
A tornado watch had been in place for most of the region Wednesday afternoon and night. A watch means there is the potential for a tornado to develop, while a warning means one is imminent.
Tornado Warning including Harleysville PA, Perkasie PA, Kulpsville PA until 1:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/8T0xkFOk7t— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021