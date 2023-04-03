NEWTOWN, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in New Jersey over the weekend.

There were four in all, including an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Burlington County on Saturday.

Some trees were completely uprooted in a Cinnaminson neighborhood.

The National Weather Service also said another EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newtown area in southern Bucks County.

Residents in both communities are now in cleanup mode.