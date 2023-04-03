NEWTOWN, Pa. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in New Jersey over the weekend.
There were four in all, including an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Burlington County on Saturday.
Some trees were completely uprooted in a Cinnaminson neighborhood.
The National Weather Service also said another EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newtown area in southern Bucks County.
Residents in both communities are now in cleanup mode.
As of 8 AM Monday, here is a summary of where we currently stand with storm damage assessment. 6 tornadoes have been confirmed so far and additional surveys are planned for today. More details are in the linked public statement: https://t.co/C1CBSEeCrb #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/oEP8tHXPys— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 3, 2023