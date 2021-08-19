PERKASIE, Pa. - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in southeastern Pennsylvania shortly after midnight Thursday.
A storm survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred from Souderton, Montgomery County to Silverdale/Perkasie in Bucks County around 12:30 a.m., the NWS said.
The NWS said it hopes to have the details released Thursday evening or Friday morning.
It was a wake-up call no one wants - a tornado ripping through your neighborhood.
"It just blew you right out of bed, it was loud, it scared the heck out of you," said Dominic Falcone.
Dominic and Carol Falcone say after what sounded like a freight train blew by their house, their phones started blowing up with tornado warnings.
"The tornado had already you know been down the street when I got the warning," Carol said.
The next day, the Falcone's Franconia Township, Montgomery County neighborhood was littered with huge trees, some of them resting on houses and cars.
It wasn't long before the National Weather Service showed up. Storm survey teams got an eyeful here and down the road in Souderton, where an extra large trampoline bounced into a 30-foot tree.
A tiki bar was blown to bits, and all of the siding was peeled off Seshu Pochampally's house.
"It's crazy, sinking in, it's still sinking in you know what happened and we sat down and realized that a tornado touched down," Pochampally said.
Now the hard work begins - cleaning up the mess that mother nature left behind.
Bill Sansom with Hulton Contracting says his crews are just wrapping up tree and roof work from a series of tornados that touched down July 29.
"It's a tragedy when this occurs you know we're just want to make sure that we get their house back the way it was so they can get back to normal living," Sansom said.
The State College NWS office says an EF-0 tornado touched down near West Main Street and Broad Street in Valley View, Schuylkill County, around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday.
The tornado was on the ground for under a minute. A few apple trees were downed, and a few roofs were damaged.
Estimated winds were 65 mph and the estimated path length was 75 yards.
The NWS also said a tornado touched down in Tilden Township around 9 p.m. The office did not release information about that twister's strength or the path that it took, adding that it hopes to provide additional details Thursday evening.
