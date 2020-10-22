PHILADELPHIA - Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

He held a drive-in rally of about 300 cars.

Obama urged Black men, progressives and other voters not to sit out the November 3rd election.

He blasted President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his culpability in national discord, and overall fitness for the job.

Obama told those in attendance what happens in the next days will matter for decades.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.