Sussex-Warren-Hunterdon-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-
Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-
Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Flemington,
Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton,
Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville,
Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville,
and Doylestown
330 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Parts of eastern Pennsylvania and parts of northwestern
New Jersey.
* WHEN...Until 9:00 AM.
* IMPACTS...Reduced visibility will create hazardous driving
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are driving, reduce your speed, use your low-beam
headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and
the one ahead of you.
