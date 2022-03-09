Police lights/crime

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.| Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says she plans to suspend and fire the plainclothes officer who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy.

Outlaw said at a news conference Tuesday violated the department’s use of force policies when he shot Thomas Siderio Jr. She declined to name the specific violations.

The officer's name is being withheld because of an ongoing investigation into what she said were credible threats.

Police have said Siderio was armed, and that he had shot into the police vehicle. Those details have not been independently verified. A lawyer representing Siderio's family said they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit, calling the shooting a murder.

